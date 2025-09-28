Sign up
Previous
Photo 2033
Speckled Wood
Another butterfly but this time in the woodland at Picton Castle Garden
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6521
photos
69
followers
45
following
556% complete
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Views
4
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
23rd September 2025 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
woodland
,
butterfly
,
wales
,
pembrokeshire
,
speckled wood
,
picton castle garden
