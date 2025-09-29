Sign up
Photo 2034
Comma on Sedum
The last of the butterflies we saw at Picton Castle Garden.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
23rd September 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
comma
,
picton castle garden pembrokeshire wales
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! and the sedum is in beautiful flower too ,
October 6th, 2025
