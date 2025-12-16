Previous
Sweet Little Blue Tit by susiemc
Photo 2036

Sweet Little Blue Tit

The blue tits have bred very successfully this year, we've never seen so many in the garden. The sparrow hawks may have had a few of them but they prefer bigger birds.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

