Previous
Photo 2036
Sweet Little Blue Tit
The blue tits have bred very successfully this year, we've never seen so many in the garden. The sparrow hawks may have had a few of them but they prefer bigger birds.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
16th December 2025 11:31am
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
garden
,
tit
