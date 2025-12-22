Previous
Chaffinch on the grass by susiemc
Chaffinch on the grass

The chaffinches never go on the bird feeders, they hang around underneath picking up the bits the other birds drop.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Sue Cooper

