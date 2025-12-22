Sign up
Previous
Photo 2037
Chaffinch on the grass
The chaffinches never go on the bird feeders, they hang around underneath picking up the bits the other birds drop.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
22nd December 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
chaffinch
