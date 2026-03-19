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Tortoiseshell Butterfly by susiemc
Photo 2040

Tortoiseshell Butterfly

It's wonderful to have so many different butterflies so early in the year. This one was enjoying this very lovely primula.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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