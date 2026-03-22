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Tiny Blue Butterfly..... by susiemc
Photo 2041

Tiny Blue Butterfly.....

......no bigger than the width of my thumb (and I have small hands).
I think it might be a Holly Blue but I'm happy to be corrected.
I noticed this tiny butterfly as I was walking past the black tulip magnolia. I had my phone in my hand because I was on my way to take a photo of something else and I was able to get a couple of shots before it fluttered off. I might have got a better shot if I'd had my camera but it was so close it would almost certainly have gone by the time I'd faffed around getting it in focus. I was so pleased with this anyway.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! gorgeous ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully seen and captured fv!
March 22nd, 2026  
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