Tiny Blue Butterfly.....

......no bigger than the width of my thumb (and I have small hands).

I think it might be a Holly Blue but I'm happy to be corrected.

I noticed this tiny butterfly as I was walking past the black tulip magnolia. I had my phone in my hand because I was on my way to take a photo of something else and I was able to get a couple of shots before it fluttered off. I might have got a better shot if I'd had my camera but it was so close it would almost certainly have gone by the time I'd faffed around getting it in focus. I was so pleased with this anyway.