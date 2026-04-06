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Previous
Photo 2042
Orange Tip Butterfly (male)
These butterflies don't often settle. There were a few in the garden this afternoon and I spent a lot of time chasing them with my camera. I got lucky!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Birds and other Wildlife
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DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th April 2026 4:27pm
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