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Stonechat (male) by susiemc
Photo 2044

Stonechat (male)

I spotted this male stonechat on the top of a fence post while we were walking on the coast path.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted & caught.
April 25th, 2026  
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