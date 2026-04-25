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Previous
Photo 2044
Stonechat (male)
I spotted this male stonechat on the top of a fence post while we were walking on the coast path.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
25th April 2026 3:17pm
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bird
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stonechat
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path”
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“coast
Carole Sandford
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Well spotted & caught.
April 25th, 2026
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