My Final Rose..........

...........until I find room in the garden for another one.

This rose doesn't have a name so I'm calling it Nicola. My friend Nicola bought it for me as a gift for my birthday back in April. The rose came in the post from Marks and Spencers and it arrived while we were away on holiday. My neighbour found it on our doorstep and took it into her house but she didn't open the box, even though it was obvious that it was a plant of some kind 🤦‍♀️. After being in its box for 4 days it looked a bit sorry for itself but Chris put it in a big pot with some good compost and watered it regularly and it went from strength to strength. It's grown into a very healthy bush and is full of buds