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My Final Rose.......... by susiemc
Photo 2064

My Final Rose..........

...........until I find room in the garden for another one.
This rose doesn't have a name so I'm calling it Nicola. My friend Nicola bought it for me as a gift for my birthday back in April. The rose came in the post from Marks and Spencers and it arrived while we were away on holiday. My neighbour found it on our doorstep and took it into her house but she didn't open the box, even though it was obvious that it was a plant of some kind 🤦‍♀️. After being in its box for 4 days it looked a bit sorry for itself but Chris put it in a big pot with some good compost and watered it regularly and it went from strength to strength. It's grown into a very healthy bush and is full of buds
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
July 2nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Stunning roses. Mine are rubbish. They flowered well to start with but. Is looking sad & brown leaves. I only have two roses! In this massive garden too!
July 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful
July 2nd, 2026  
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