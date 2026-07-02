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Photo 2066
Puss Moth Caterpillar
This caterpillar was munching on willow in the garden. I would love to see the moth when it emerges, it must be huge.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 1:06pm
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garden
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caterpillar
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puss moth
Pat Knowles
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He is a big boy….must take some food to grow so big!
July 7th, 2026
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