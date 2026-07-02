Previous
Next
Puss Moth Caterpillar by susiemc
Photo 2066

Puss Moth Caterpillar

This caterpillar was munching on willow in the garden. I would love to see the moth when it emerges, it must be huge.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
He is a big boy….must take some food to grow so big!
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact