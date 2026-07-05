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Hummingbird Hawkmoth by susiemc
Photo 2067

Hummingbird Hawkmoth

I was very excited to see this Hummingbird Hawkmoth on the pink buddleia. I've only seen one a couple of times before in my life. It is very aptly named, it doesn't settle, it just behaves like a hummingbird.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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