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Previous
Photo 2070
Tortoiseshell on Buddleia
Lots of butterflies in the garden at the moment. They're loving the hot sunny weather.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd July 2026 1:28pm
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garden
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butterfly
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tortoiseshell
Phil Sandford
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Your Buddleia is farther along than ours Sue
July 7th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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@phil_sandford
We have 11 around the edge of the garden, front and back and they're all looking stunning right now. Perfect for the butterflies.
July 7th, 2026
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