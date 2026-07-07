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Tortoiseshell on Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 2070

Tortoiseshell on Buddleia

Lots of butterflies in the garden at the moment. They're loving the hot sunny weather.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Phil Sandford ace
Your Buddleia is farther along than ours Sue
July 7th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
@phil_sandford We have 11 around the edge of the garden, front and back and they're all looking stunning right now. Perfect for the butterflies.
July 7th, 2026  
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