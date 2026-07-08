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Gatekeeper by susiemc
Photo 2071

Gatekeeper

We don't get many of these in the garden so I was pleased to see this one.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Carole Sandford ace
Lovely little butterfly!
July 9th, 2026  
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