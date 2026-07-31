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Previous
Photo 2074
Hedgehog in the Garden
This is a close-up of the hedgehog that Reggie found in the garden a few days ago
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2026 6:22pm
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garden
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hedgehog
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