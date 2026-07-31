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Hedgehog in the Garden by susiemc
Photo 2074

Hedgehog in the Garden

This is a close-up of the hedgehog that Reggie found in the garden a few days ago
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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