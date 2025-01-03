Previous
My Sentiment Exactly by susn824
My Sentiment Exactly

Crazy day at work. The work kept coming. This is exactly what I was feeling.
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
