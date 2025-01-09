Previous
Sunbathing by susn824
9 / 365

Sunbathing

Coworker moved plant to give it a little sunshine. This is the view from my desk.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Susan

@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact