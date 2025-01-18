Sign up
18 / 365
Fun and Games
Prizes in the claw machine at a local restaurant.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
Odds and Ends
SM-N960U
18th January 2025 7:07pm
Tags
toys
,
colors
,
fun
,
stripes
,
spots
,
games
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The prizes in those machines always catch my eye too- a myriad of expressions just waiting to be picked up and brought home. Good eye!
January 19th, 2025
