Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Winter scene
View from my office window of the falling snow. The red was not selective. It just happens to appear that way. Only touch up is the auto filter to give some depth.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
23
photos
2
followers
5
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
red
,
nature
,
window
,
winter
,
view
,
black & white
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- it really does look like selective coloring! Nice shot.
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close