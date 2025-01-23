Previous
Winter scene by susn824
23 / 365

Winter scene

View from my office window of the falling snow. The red was not selective. It just happens to appear that way. Only touch up is the auto filter to give some depth.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Susan

@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- it really does look like selective coloring! Nice shot.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact