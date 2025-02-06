Previous
Playscape by Headlight by susn824
37 / 365

Playscape by Headlight

Bad weather morning with a coating of ice. By time I got off work the sun had set. Still managed to photo a pathway. Yay me!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Susan

@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
