Previous
Shapes by susn824
55 / 365

Shapes

Probably the neatest drawer in my kitchen.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Susan

@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact