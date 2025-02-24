Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Shapes
Probably the neatest drawer in my kitchen.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
0
0
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
55
photos
6
followers
8
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
24th February 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
square
,
shape
,
circle
,
rectangle
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
in the drawer
