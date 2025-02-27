Sign up
58 / 365
Bitter Sweet
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
58
photos
6
followers
8
following
Views
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
flower
,
glass
,
for
,
syrup
,
bottle
,
butterfly
,
condiments
,
vinegar
,
mapleleaf
,
2025
,
feb25words
