99 / 365
Morning Duck
Day 9 of single subject April
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
morning
,
duck
,
30-shots2025
