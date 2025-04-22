Sign up
112 / 365
Duck Star
Day 22 of single subject April
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
15th April 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
duck
,
star
,
30-shots2025
,
notmybest
Lisa V.
From the photo I get a sense of how it would feel to touch these ducks. Love the colors and angle.
April 25th, 2025
