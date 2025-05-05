Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Flowering Croton
Office plant has flowered
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
0
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
125
photos
11
followers
12
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
5th May 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
pattern
