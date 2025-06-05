Previous
Ink Pens in 3D by susn824
156 / 365

Ink Pens in 3D

5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Susan

@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
42% complete

Photo Details

Lisa V.
So dramatic with the lighting.
June 6th, 2025  
