167 / 365
Automobile
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Susan
@susn824
If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff. – Jim Richardson
167
photos
12
followers
13
following
Views
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
16th June 2025 10:33am
Tags
b&w
,
car
,
wheels
