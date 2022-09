Polaroid Shot-Fast Trac Sips Cafe’ View Point Shot.

Polaroid 600 film. No flash or adjusted exposure setting. Natural film tear, almost exactly where the Sips wall line comes down. What caught my eye was the car end sticking out from the wall and the car’s curves(I know it’s not old, I’m not saying that). On the right (I’m only guessing) some people had met to talk, or exchange, or buy and sell something.





September 15, 2022 Sips Cafe’ Prince Ave. Athens Ga., around 1:35pm.