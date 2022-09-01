Sign up
Top is Night Sky With Natural Film Damage Lines Bottom is Oconee County Ga., Library.
—Both are 600 Polaroid film.
—Exposure level done on purpose.
Top is 7pm Sky sunset all the way underexposed.
Bottom I don’t remember the time, early afternoon some time after 3pm though,
is slightly underexposed.
September 12, 2022 Oconee County and
And the sky shot is taken in Athens Clarke County yet is in a way not specific to a county sense it is a sky shot only.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Sam Sutlive
@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone's eyes! I found out...
Tags
polaroid
,
film
,
tear
,
exposure”
,
“light
,
“600
,
film”
