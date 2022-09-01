Previous
Next
Top is Night Sky With Natural Film Damage Lines Bottom is Oconee County Ga., Library. by sutlivesam
1 / 365

Top is Night Sky With Natural Film Damage Lines Bottom is Oconee County Ga., Library.

—Both are 600 Polaroid film.
—Exposure level done on purpose.

Top is 7pm Sky sunset all the way underexposed.

Bottom I don’t remember the time, early afternoon some time after 3pm though,
is slightly underexposed.

September 12, 2022 Oconee County and
And the sky shot is taken in Athens Clarke County yet is in a way not specific to a county sense it is a sky shot only.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise