Spirit Of A Window And its Tapestry. Subtitled: Pulse.

This photo turned image was taken on September 13, 2022 in the dark with no flash in Athens Ga., around 1am.



Where in ideas or thoughts as a viewer did your mind take you before you read the title and description?



This is a shadow of an open window frame, on a physical striped multi-colored cloth tapestry with a physical chair blocking part of the tapestry and window shadow overlapped with the edge outline of my silhouette shadow.