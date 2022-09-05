Previous
Moth Turned Heart. by sutlivesam
Moth Turned Heart.

Description in Title. Photo taken in Athens Ga., in Forest Hights on September 13, 2022 between 7:30 and 7:40 am. Fingers moving in front of camera and zooming in on photograph created this final image.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
2% complete

