Previous
Next
You Name It! I Know What My Focus Was, What’s Yours! by sutlivesam
23 / 365

You Name It! I Know What My Focus Was, What’s Yours!

As a photographer and an artist, I am letting you the Viewer decide what this photo is about.

September 29, 2022, Athens Ga., 3:26pm.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise