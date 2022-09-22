Previous
A Cool Design On A Screen Door. by sutlivesam
25 / 365

A Cool Design On A Screen Door.

A screen door near the University Of Georgia Landscape Department on Jackson Street, Athens Ga., October 4, 2022, 10:37pm.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
