I Was Seeing The Wrong Subject. by sutlivesam
I Was Seeing The Wrong Subject.

Sarah’s Garden.
I was taking several photos(will be posting more photos of the same garden) of this purple flower and at the time did not see how nice the light was/is on the fence gate.
Athens Clarke County the East Side October 4, 2022 4:06pm.
Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
