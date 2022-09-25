Previous
Next
Signs and Stickers. by sutlivesam
28 / 365

Signs and Stickers.

I was driving and at this red light I noticed all the signs and the reflection of student housing beneath the bumper sticker of the University Of Georgia mascot in Athens Ga. I was originally going to focus on the reflection(I like reflections and refractions) and as I said liked the way the signs were lined out.
Athens Ga., October 4, 2022 5:34pm.
Slightly cropped from the bottom up. I edited out the h symbol of Honda because the thin strip of white of the car below the windshield was distracting.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise