Signs and Stickers.

I was driving and at this red light I noticed all the signs and the reflection of student housing beneath the bumper sticker of the University Of Georgia mascot in Athens Ga. I was originally going to focus on the reflection(I like reflections and refractions) and as I said liked the way the signs were lined out.

Athens Ga., October 4, 2022 5:34pm.

Slightly cropped from the bottom up. I edited out the h symbol of Honda because the thin strip of white of the car below the windshield was distracting.