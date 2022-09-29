Previous
Panorama of Part of Sarah’s Garden. by sutlivesam
Panorama of Part of Sarah’s Garden.

Sarah’s Garden.

We have had many good days.

P.S. Timeline context if interested:

These Sarah garden photos were taken before hurricane Ian. We had had some decent rain at decent intervals. However right before and several days after hurricane Ian we did not get any rain. Ian passed Athens Ga., several miles east of us. The ground was very dry and anyone and everyone who had any kind of planted plants was really hoping we’d get some rain from Ian. We finally got some rain from a regular storm yesterday(October 12, 2022) and early this morning(October 13, 2022).


Photo taken in Athens Ga., October 4, 2022, 4:07pm.
Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
