WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 1 of 7. by sutlivesam
39 / 365

WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 1 of 7.

Photo context, date, and time will be at the end on the/with the 7th photo.

For this one is it window light or negative space to you the viewer?
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
