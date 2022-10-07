Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 2 of 7.
Photo context, date, and time will be at the end on the/with the 7th photo.
For this one viewer where is the color coming from do you think?
Do you still see a plant?
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam Sutlive
@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
40
photos
10
followers
21
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
plant
,
colors
,
shadow
,
stripes
,
texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close