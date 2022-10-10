WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 3 of 7.

Photo context, date, and time will be at the end on the/with the 7th photo.



For these ones with the color, viewer have you decided where the color is coming from?



This one is my top favorite! I have three favorites out of this series. The next one is my second favorite and the last two are almost a tie in for third favorite.



For now I think the last one wins for third favorite yet that might change, because the second to last one has a similar subject(something in the room you have not seen yet) yet the subject pops more than in the last photo!

