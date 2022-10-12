Previous
Next
WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 5 of 7. by sutlivesam
45 / 365

WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 5 of 7.

Photo context, date, and time will be at the end on the/with the 7th photo.

For this one viewer again where is the color coming from do you think?

12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely! I give up - where it is coming from?
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise