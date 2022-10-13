Previous
WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 6 of 7. by sutlivesam
46 / 365

WINDOW LIGHT. Photo 6 of 7.



Photo context, date, and time will be at the end on the/with the 7th photo.

For this one viewer again where is the color coming from do you think?
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
Mags ace
Beautiful light flare!
October 20th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Strong sunlight
The colours are dynamic
October 20th, 2022  
Sam Sutlive
@annied @marlboromaam Thank y’all for the comments and sights!
October 20th, 2022  
