Silhouettes from A Phone Call To Creepy Window Man by sutlivesam
54 / 365

Silhouettes from A Phone Call To Creepy Window Man


October 21, 2022 at 9:25, 27, 34, and 41pm. Phone call silhouette is 9:25pm and creepy window man silhouette is 9:41pm.

Using my own window and silhouette just to be clear at Valleybrook, Athens Ga.,
21st October 2022

Sam Sutlive

@sutlivesam
Hello Everyone and Fellow Artists! I am excited to start this project and see what is catching everyone’s eyes! I found out...
14% complete

View this month »

