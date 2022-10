Human or Other Being? Photo 1 of 2.

Oconee County, Ga., a nod to FivePlusTwo Theme of selfie turning into alien or other creature. October 27, 2022. 2:04pm. P.S. This one is my favorite.



These medal pieces are part of what makes a stick shift work on a 1985 Volvo station wagon. They had been cleaned and converted to children’s toys to put on wood pegs on a wood panel and are able to swing and turn. That was a few years ago. Then yesterday(October 30) I turned them into tool apparatuses to become something other than human.