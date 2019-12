Route Planning

Wishing you all a magical & merry ChristmasA bit of a play for the WWYD challenge which I have the pleasure of hosting. details can be found here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42854/what-would-you-do-with-the-angel-wwyd188-starts-today I've also craftily tagged for the composite challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42896/sprinkle-a-little-magic-for-composite-23 which has a theme of magic