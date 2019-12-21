Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 466
Route Planning
Wishing you all a magical & merry Christmas
A bit of a play for the WWYD challenge which I have the pleasure of hosting. details can be found here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42854/what-would-you-do-with-the-angel-wwyd188-starts-today
I've also craftily tagged for the composite challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42896/sprinkle-a-little-magic-for-composite-23
which has a theme of magic
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Suzanne
ace
@suzanne234
Hi. I'm Suzanne, I'm 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2019 7:49pm
Tags
