Photo 473
Never smile......
It's been such a long time since I was here. I do pop in every now and again to admire your projects, and I do miss you all, but lack of time and inspiration stop me picking up my camera again.
I did spot the latest WWYD challenge and it cried out to me to have a go, I was also fed up of seeing my peppa pig image every time popped in
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44139/what-would-you-do-wwyd197-starts-today
Not my crocodile image, you don't find too many around these parts. credit goes to Engin Akyurt from pixabay
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Suzanne
ace
@suzanne234
Hi. I’m Suzanne, I’m 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village. I was recommend this site by a lovely lady who came to...
Tags
wwyd197
