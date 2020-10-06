Previous
Next
Never smile...... by suzanne234
Photo 473

Never smile......

It's been such a long time since I was here. I do pop in every now and again to admire your projects, and I do miss you all, but lack of time and inspiration stop me picking up my camera again.
I did spot the latest WWYD challenge and it cried out to me to have a go, I was also fed up of seeing my peppa pig image every time popped in
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44139/what-would-you-do-wwyd197-starts-today


Not my crocodile image, you don't find too many around these parts. credit goes to Engin Akyurt from pixabay
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Suzanne

ace
@suzanne234
Hi. I’m Suzanne, I’m 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village. I was recommend this site by a lovely lady who came to...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise