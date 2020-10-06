Never smile......

It's been such a long time since I was here. I do pop in every now and again to admire your projects, and I do miss you all, but lack of time and inspiration stop me picking up my camera again.I did spot the latest WWYD challenge and it cried out to me to have a go, I was also fed up of seeing my peppa pig image every time popped inNot my crocodile image, you don't find too many around these parts. credit goes to Engin Akyurt from pixabay