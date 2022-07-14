Previous
Next
Pollination by svarri
7 / 365

Pollination

One of the multiple smallish bees that loves the liatris (blazing star?) that I have in a giant planter in my yard.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Janice Underwood

@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise