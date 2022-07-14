Sign up
7 / 365
Pollination
One of the multiple smallish bees that loves the liatris (blazing star?) that I have in a giant planter in my yard.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Janice Underwood
@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
Photo Details
Album
365
