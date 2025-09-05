Previous
Looking over pond into horse field by svarri
4 / 365

Looking over pond into horse field

It was an absolutely stunning day today. Got this pic after I turned the horse back out. You can just barely see him as he walks back to join his friends.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Janice Underwood

@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact