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Little Luna
Small dog with big personality
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Janice Underwood
@svarri
2022 - I’m back to my project after a few chaotic years. My hope is to be much better about keeping up with daily photos....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th April 2026 8:24am
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tibbie
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