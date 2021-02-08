Previous
Zooming out of this flower
Zooming out of this flower

Today I decided to try a new technique - Zooming during a long exposure. I opened the photo I made last year on my computer and then put my camera on tripod and took this picture zooming out.
8th February 2021

Svetlana

@svetico
