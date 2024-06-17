Previous
Water art at local restaurant, Atlanta by swagman
Water art at local restaurant, Atlanta

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

JuliaE

@swagman
@swagman
Robert Allan Bear
An interesting image, Julia. Nice lines, and I particularly love triangles. Great tones, also.
Bob.
June 17th, 2024  
JuliaE ace
Thanks so much. But should have cropped a bit at the foot to tighten image I think.
June 17th, 2024  
Robert Allan Bear
@swagman I agree a little cropping would be a good idea, as it often is. I might reduce the empty space at the bottom of the image, but would also consider cropping as much as possible at the top. The key subject matter is the fountain, so finding ways to really emphasize it should be considered..
Cheers - Bob.
June 17th, 2024  
