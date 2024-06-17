Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Water art at local restaurant, Atlanta
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
Robert Allan Bear
An interesting image, Julia. Nice lines, and I particularly love triangles. Great tones, also.
Bob.
June 17th, 2024
JuliaE
ace
Thanks so much. But should have cropped a bit at the foot to tighten image I think.
June 17th, 2024
Robert Allan Bear
@swagman
I agree a little cropping would be a good idea, as it often is. I might reduce the empty space at the bottom of the image, but would also consider cropping as much as possible at the top. The key subject matter is the fountain, so finding ways to really emphasize it should be considered..
Cheers - Bob.
June 17th, 2024
