Previous
Quiet afternoon, High Museum, Atlanta by swagman
241 / 365

Quiet afternoon, High Museum, Atlanta

This is the atrium Stent Wing of the High Museum, Atlanta, where hundreds of schoolchildren gather each weekday morning for docent led museum tours.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

JuliaE

ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise