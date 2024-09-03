Sign up
Quiet afternoon, High Museum, Atlanta
This is the atrium Stent Wing of the High Museum, Atlanta, where hundreds of schoolchildren gather each weekday morning for docent led museum tours.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
Tags
museum
,
high
